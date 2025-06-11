Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [PCSA] Stock trading around $0.34 per share: What’s Next?

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: PCSA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.79% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.15%.

Over the last 12 months, PCSA stock dropped by -80.59%. The one-year Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.33. The average equity rating for PCSA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.08 million, with 11.88 million shares outstanding and 10.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, PCSA stock reached a trading volume of 4126654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [PCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCSA shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

PCSA Stock Performance Analysis:

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [PCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.15. With this latest performance, PCSA shares gained by 43.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.97 for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [PCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2680, while it was recorded at 0.3133 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7925 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.93 and a Current Ratio set at 2.93.

PCSA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc go to 42.13%.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [PCSA] Institutonal Ownership Details