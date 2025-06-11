Ovintiv Inc [OVV] is -2.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ovintiv Inc [NYSE: OVV] gained 1.44% on the last trading session, reaching $39.37 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, OVV reached a trading volume of 4624816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ovintiv Inc [OVV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OVV shares is $52.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OVV stock is a recommendation set at 1.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ovintiv Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $55 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2025, representing the official price target for Ovintiv Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $54, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on OVV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovintiv Inc is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OVV in the course of the last twelve months was 6.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.43.

Trading performance analysis for OVV stock

Ovintiv Inc [OVV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.74. With this latest performance, OVV shares gained by 8.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.61% in the past year of trading.

#####

Ovintiv Inc [OVV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ovintiv Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.43 and a Current Ratio set at 0.43.

Ovintiv Inc [OVV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ovintiv Inc go to 6.64%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ovintiv Inc [OVV]

There are presently around $90.74%, or 91.20%% of OVV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OVV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29.97 million shares, which is approximately 11.2577%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28.03 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.31 billion in OVV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$1.03 billion in OVV stock with ownership which is approximately 8.2915%.