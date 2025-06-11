Ouster Inc [OUST] Is Currently 5.56 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ouster Inc [NASDAQ: OUST] gained 5.56% or 0.84 points to close at $16.03 with a heavy trading volume of 4544089 shares.

The daily chart for OUST points out that the company has recorded 79.31% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, OUST reached to a volume of 4544089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ouster Inc [OUST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUST shares is $14.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUST stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Ouster Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Ouster Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $10, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Overweight rating on OUST stock. On May 22, 2024, analysts increased their price target for OUST shares from 8 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ouster Inc is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14.

Trading performance analysis for OUST stock

Ouster Inc [OUST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.81. With this latest performance, OUST shares gained by 50.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.62 for Ouster Inc [OUST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.58, while it was recorded at 14.71 for the last single week of trading, and 9.01 for the last 200 days.

Ouster Inc [OUST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ouster Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.57.

Ouster Inc [OUST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ouster Inc go to 15.92%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ouster Inc [OUST]

There are presently around $44.54%, or 46.98%% of OUST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OUST stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3.03 million shares, which is approximately 6.768%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2.71 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$26.67 million in OUST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$15.84 million in OUST stock with ownership which is approximately 3.6024%.