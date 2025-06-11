Organon & Co [OGN] Stock trading around $10.04 per share: What’s Next?

Organon & Co [NYSE: OGN] jumped around 0.28 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.04 at the close of the session, up 2.87%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.85M shares, OGN reached a trading volume of 5098478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Organon & Co [OGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGN shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Organon & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $18 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2024, representing the official price target for Organon & Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $16, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on OGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organon & Co is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for OGN in the course of the last twelve months was 3.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.15.

How has OGN stock performed recently?

Organon & Co [OGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.36. With this latest performance, OGN shares gained by 15.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.43% in the past year of trading.

#####

Organon & Co [OGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Organon & Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.67.

Earnings analysis for Organon & Co [OGN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organon & Co go to 1.19%.

Insider trade positions for Organon & Co [OGN]

There are presently around $80.95%, or 81.15%% of OGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32.58 million shares, which is approximately 12.6625%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$625.41 million in OGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$208.88 million in OGN stock with ownership which is approximately 3.922%.