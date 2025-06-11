O’Reilly Automotive, Inc [ORLY] moved up 2.04: Why It’s Important

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc [NASDAQ: ORLY] gained 2.04% on the last trading session, reaching $91.71 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.50M shares, ORLY reached a trading volume of 5204007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about O’Reilly Automotive, Inc [ORLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORLY shares is $100.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2024, representing the official price target for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1337, while ROTH MKM analysts kept a Buy rating on ORLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORLY in the course of the last twelve months was 38.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for ORLY stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc [ORLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, ORLY shares gained by 1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.03% in the past year of trading.

#####

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc [ORLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc [ORLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc go to 10.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at O’Reilly Automotive, Inc [ORLY]

There are presently around $88.60%, or 89.28%% of ORLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5.18 million shares, which is approximately 8.8294%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 4.16 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.4 billion in ORLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.55 billion in ORLY stock with ownership which is approximately 4.1229%.