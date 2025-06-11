Oppenheimer lifts Aqua Metals Inc [AQMS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aqua Metals Inc [NASDAQ: AQMS] price surged by 10.11 percent to reach at $0.09.

The one-year AQMS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 67.33. The average equity rating for AQMS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aqua Metals Inc [AQMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQMS shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQMS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Aqua Metals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Aqua Metals Inc stock. On February 14, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for AQMS shares from 17 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aqua Metals Inc is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

AQMS Stock Performance Analysis:

Aqua Metals Inc [AQMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.05. With this latest performance, AQMS shares gained by 1.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.59% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Aqua Metals Inc Fundamentals:

Aqua Metals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.28 and a Current Ratio set at 0.31.

Aqua Metals Inc [AQMS] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $14.74%, or 16.38% of AQMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQMS stocks are: BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. with ownership of 4.7 million shares, which is approximately 3.7937%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 million in AQMS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.11 million in AQMS stock with ownership which is approximately 2.8121%.