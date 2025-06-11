On Holding AG [ONON] Stock trading around $56.93 per share: What’s Next?

On Holding AG [NYSE: ONON] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 0.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $56.93.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4258309 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of On Holding AG stands at 1.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.98%.

The market cap for ONON stock reached $18.44 billion, with 291.58 million shares outstanding and 219.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, ONON reached a trading volume of 4258309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about On Holding AG [ONON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONON shares is $66.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONON stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for On Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2025, representing the official price target for On Holding AG stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on ONON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for On Holding AG is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for ONON in the course of the last twelve months was 47.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.18.

How has ONON stock performed recently?

On Holding AG [ONON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.73. With this latest performance, ONON shares gained by 15.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.91% in the past year of trading.

On Holding AG [ONON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

On Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.18 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for On Holding AG [ONON]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for On Holding AG go to 17.98%.

Insider trade positions for On Holding AG [ONON]

There are presently around $62.98%, or 80.98%% of ONON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 28.42 million shares, which is approximately 8.6835%. MORGAN STANLEY, holding 19.64 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$761.89 million in ONON stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $$433.6 million in ONON stock with ownership which is approximately 3.4143%.