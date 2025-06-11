ODDITY Tech Ltd [ODD] is 69.42% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ODDITY Tech Ltd [NASDAQ: ODD] surged by $1.73 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $71.19.

ODDITY Tech Ltd stock has also loss -7.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ODD stock has inclined by 60.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 60.01% and gained 69.42% year-on date.

The market cap for ODD stock reached $3.97 billion, with 44.28 million shares outstanding and 31.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, ODD reached a trading volume of 3790672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ODDITY Tech Ltd [ODD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ODD shares is $65.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ODD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ODDITY Tech Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2024, representing the official price target for ODDITY Tech Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on ODD stock. On October 04, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ODD shares from 60 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ODDITY Tech Ltd is set at 3.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ODD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34.

ODD stock trade performance evaluation

ODDITY Tech Ltd [ODD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.86. With this latest performance, ODD shares gained by 0.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.66% in the past year of trading.

ODDITY Tech Ltd [ODD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ODDITY Tech Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ODDITY Tech Ltd [ODD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ODD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ODDITY Tech Ltd go to 21.17%.

ODDITY Tech Ltd [ODD]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $93.32%, or 96.65%% of ODD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ODD stocks are: CATTERTON MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. with ownership of 7.64 million shares, which is approximately 13.2001%. BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 6.27 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$246.11 million in ODD stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $$155.75 million in ODD stock with ownership which is approximately 6.8537%.