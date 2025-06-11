Ocular Therapeutix Inc [OCUL] is 4.33% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ocular Therapeutix Inc [NASDAQ: OCUL] jumped around 0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $8.91 at the close of the session, up 0.11%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, OCUL reached a trading volume of 3757720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ocular Therapeutix Inc [OCUL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCUL shares is $17.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCUL stock is a recommendation set at 1.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Ocular Therapeutix Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2025, representing the official price target for Ocular Therapeutix Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on OCUL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocular Therapeutix Inc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20.

How has OCUL stock performed recently?

Ocular Therapeutix Inc [OCUL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.96. With this latest performance, OCUL shares gained by 26.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.35% in the past year of trading.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc [OCUL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ocular Therapeutix Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.14 and a Current Ratio set at 10.22.

Earnings analysis for Ocular Therapeutix Inc [OCUL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCUL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ocular Therapeutix Inc go to 4.61%.

Insider trade positions for Ocular Therapeutix Inc [OCUL]

There are presently around $87.02 million, or 90.21% of OCUL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCUL stocks are: SUMMER ROAD LLC with ownership of 14.89 million shares, which is approximately 8.98% of the company's stock. VR ADVISER, LLC, holding 12.76 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.3 million in OCUL stocks shares; and VR ADVISER, LLC, currently with $87.01 million in OCUL stock with ownership of approximately 7.67%.