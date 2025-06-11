Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB] moved up 0.80: Why It’s Important

Nuvation Bio Inc [NYSE: NUVB] closed the trading session at $2.53.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.89 percent and weekly performance of 3.27 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, NUVB reached to a volume of 3949639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUVB shares is $7.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUVB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citizens JMP have made an estimate for Nuvation Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $1.40 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2024, representing the official price target for Nuvation Bio Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on NUVB stock. On January 06, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for NUVB shares from 5 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuvation Bio Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUVB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 78.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36.

NUVB stock trade performance evaluation

Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.27. With this latest performance, NUVB shares gained by 21.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.06% in the past year of trading.

Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nuvation Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.01 and a Current Ratio set at 9.01.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUVB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nuvation Bio Inc go to 37.79%.

Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $61.84%, or 76.46%% of NUVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUVB stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 28.82 million shares, which is approximately 11.7767%. ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, holding 19.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$56.09 million in NUVB stocks shares; and ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $$47.41 million in NUVB stock with ownership which is approximately 6.6343%.