Netflix Inc [NFLX] Revenue clocked in at $39.87 billion, up 35.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Netflix Inc [NASDAQ: NFLX] price plunged by -1.70 percent to reach at -$20.84.

The one-year NFLX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.59. The average equity rating for NFLX stock is currently 1.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Netflix Inc [NFLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $1184.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Netflix Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $1175 to $1490. The new note on the price target was released on May 30, 2025, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1220, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on NFLX stock. On April 21, 2025, analysts increased their price target for NFLX shares from 1210 to 1222.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc is set at 27.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFLX in the course of the last twelve months was 68.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

NFLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Netflix Inc [NFLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.18. With this latest performance, NFLX shares gained by 5.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.59% in the past year of trading.

#####

Insight into Netflix Inc Fundamentals:

Netflix Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

NFLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc go to 23.78%.

Netflix Inc [NFLX] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $86.70%, or 87.19%% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37.01 million shares, which is approximately 8.6053%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 31.6 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$21.33 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$14.33 billion in NFLX stock with ownership which is approximately 4.9368%.