Mondelez International Inc [MDLZ] Revenue clocked in at $36.46 billion, up 12.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Mondelez International Inc [NASDAQ: MDLZ] closed the trading session at $67.24.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.57 percent and weekly performance of 0.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.42M shares, MDLZ reached to a volume of 4827877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mondelez International Inc [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $72.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $56 to $59. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2025, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on MDLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 26.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

MDLZ stock trade performance evaluation

Mondelez International Inc [MDLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 1.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.39% in the past year of trading.

#####

Mondelez International Inc [MDLZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Mondelez International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.61.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mondelez International Inc [MDLZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc go to 2.61%.

Mondelez International Inc [MDLZ]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $86.96%, or 87.14%% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 130.77 million shares, which is approximately 9.7373%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 96.77 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$6.33 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.92 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership which is approximately 4.4559%.