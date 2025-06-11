Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG] is 15.87% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [NYSE: MUFG] loss -1.67% or -0.23 points to close at $13.58 with a heavy trading volume of 3849240 shares.

The daily chart for MUFG points out that the company has recorded 12.42% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.42M shares, MUFG reached to a volume of 3849240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUFG shares is $15.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUFG stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14.

Trading performance analysis for MUFG stock

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.23. With this latest performance, MUFG shares gained by 8.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.51% in the past year of trading.

#####

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.11.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR go to 10.62%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG]

There are presently around $2.90%, or 2.90%% of MUFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUFG stocks are: ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 64.33 million shares, which is approximately 0.5485%. BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 20.87 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$225.38 million in MUFG stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $$130.25 million in MUFG stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1028%.