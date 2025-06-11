Microvision Inc [MVIS] Stock trading around $1.22 per share: What’s Next?

Microvision Inc [NASDAQ: MVIS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.52% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.09%.

Over the last 12 months, MVIS stock rose by 7.02%. The one-year Microvision Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.78. The average equity rating for MVIS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $304.10 million, with 249.26 million shares outstanding and 246.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, MVIS stock reached a trading volume of 3559688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Microvision Inc [MVIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MVIS shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MVIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

D. Boral Capital have made an estimate for Microvision Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Microvision Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on MVIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microvision Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MVIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 70.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

MVIS Stock Performance Analysis:

Microvision Inc [MVIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.09. With this latest performance, MVIS shares gained by 1.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.02% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Microvision Inc Fundamentals:

Microvision Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.83 and a Current Ratio set at 1.89.

MVIS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MVIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microvision Inc go to 32.38%.

Microvision Inc [MVIS] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $27.90%, or 28.28%% of MVIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MVIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15.3 million shares, which is approximately 7.3304%.