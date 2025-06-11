Mersana Therapeutics Inc [MRSN] moved up 4.15: Why It’s Important

Mersana Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: MRSN] closed the trading session at $0.41.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -71.54 percent and weekly performance of 16.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -82.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, MRSN reached to a volume of 4431828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mersana Therapeutics Inc [MRSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRSN shares is $4.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRSN stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Mersana Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2024, representing the official price target for Mersana Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on MRSN stock. On February 29, 2024, analysts increased their price target for MRSN shares from 2 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mersana Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49.

MRSN stock trade performance evaluation

Mersana Therapeutics Inc [MRSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.69. With this latest performance, MRSN shares gained by 27.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.31 for Mersana Therapeutics Inc [MRSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3524, while it was recorded at 0.3842 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1679 for the last 200 days.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc [MRSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Mersana Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.83 and a Current Ratio set at 1.83.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mersana Therapeutics Inc [MRSN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mersana Therapeutics Inc go to -8.65%.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc [MRSN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MRSN stocks are: ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 19.36 million shares, which is approximately 15.8156%. VR ADVISER, LLC, holding 11.33 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$22.77 million in MRSN stocks shares; and VR ADVISER, LLC, currently with $$19.15 million in MRSN stock with ownership which is approximately 7.7802%.