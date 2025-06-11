McDonald’s Corp [MCD] Revenue clocked in at $25.71 billion, up 3.64% YTD: What’s Next?

McDonald’s Corp [NYSE: MCD] price plunged by -1.43 percent to reach at -$4.35.

The one-year MCD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.33. The average equity rating for MCD stock is currently 2.19, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on McDonald’s Corp [MCD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $331.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 2.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2025, representing the official price target for McDonald’s Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $315, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on MCD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corp is set at 4.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 32.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.17.

MCD Stock Performance Analysis:

McDonald’s Corp [MCD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.83. With this latest performance, MCD shares dropped by -4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.24 for McDonald’s Corp [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 312.36, while it was recorded at 306.62 for the last single week of trading, and 301.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into McDonald’s Corp Fundamentals:

McDonald’s Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

MCD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corp go to 7.09%.

McDonald’s Corp [MCD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69.51 million shares, which is approximately 9.6697%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 50.18 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$12.79 billion in MCD stocks shares