Match Group Inc [MTCH] Revenue clocked in at $3.45 billion, down -3.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Match Group Inc [NASDAQ: MTCH] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -0.72 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $31.70.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4589397 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Match Group Inc stands at 0.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.42%.

The market cap for MTCH stock reached $7.77 billion, with 248.61 million shares outstanding and 243.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 4589397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Match Group Inc [MTCH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $34.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Match Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2025, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc stock. On December 18, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for MTCH shares from 40 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 9.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.62.

How has MTCH stock performed recently?

Match Group Inc [MTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.12. With this latest performance, MTCH shares gained by 16.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.06% in the past year of trading.

Match Group Inc [MTCH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Match Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.62 and a Current Ratio set at 1.62.

Earnings analysis for Match Group Inc [MTCH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc go to 15.65%.

Insider trade positions for Match Group Inc [MTCH]

There are presently around $107.59%, or 108.19%% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31.93 million shares, which is approximately 12.0771%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 19.97 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$606.72 million in MTCH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$524.99 million in MTCH stock with ownership which is approximately 6.5359%.