Market cap of U.S. Bancorp [USB] reaches 70.49B – now what?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] gained 0.82% on the last trading session, reaching $45.24 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.01M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 5792482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $49.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2025, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on USB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 8.46.

Trading performance analysis for USB stock

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, USB shares gained by 7.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.94% in the past year of trading.

#####

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

U.S. Bancorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.58.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 11.63%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $81.28%, or 81.39%% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 135.59 million shares, which is approximately 8.6914%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 110.54 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.39 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.67 billion in USB stock with ownership which is approximately 4.2605%.