Market cap of Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] reaches 53.34B – now what?

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] gained 0.69% or 0.28 points to close at $40.73 with a heavy trading volume of 4643581 shares.

The daily chart for TFC points out that the company has recorded -13.65% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.07M shares, TFC reached to a volume of 4643581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $44.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $52, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on TFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for TFC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.93.

Trading performance analysis for TFC stock

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, TFC shares gained by 4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.83% in the past year of trading.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Truist Financial Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.48.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to 13.46%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

There are presently around $79.77%, or 79.94%% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 117.75 million shares, which is approximately 8.7997%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 99.01 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.85 billion in TFC stocks shares.