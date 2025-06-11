Market cap of Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] reaches 7.71B – now what?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: SIRI] jumped around 0.81 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $22.81 at the close of the session, up 3.68%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, SIRI reached a trading volume of 4280492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $23.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 3.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on SIRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 8.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.42.

How has SIRI stock performed recently?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.55. With this latest performance, SIRI shares gained by 5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.93% in the past year of trading.

#####

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.42 and a Current Ratio set at 0.42.

Insider trade positions for Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]

There are presently around $38.61%, or 69.11%% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 132.88 million shares, which is approximately 3.4532%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31.0 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$87.72 million in SIRI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$79.45 million in SIRI stock with ownership which is approximately 0.7295%.