Market cap of Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA] reaches 12.43B – now what?

Plains All American Pipeline LP [NASDAQ: PAA] surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $17.67.

Plains All American Pipeline LP stock has also gained 3.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PAA stock has declined by -8.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.18% and gained 3.45% year-on date.

The market cap for PAA stock reached $12.43 billion, with 703.78 million shares outstanding and 457.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, PAA reached a trading volume of 4162664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $20.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $20, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on PAA stock. On October 25, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for PAA shares from 22 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline LP is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

PAA stock trade performance evaluation

Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, PAA shares gained by 7.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.62% in the past year of trading.

#####

Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Plains All American Pipeline LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.01.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains All American Pipeline LP go to 1.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $41.09%, or 62.28%% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 63.68 million shares, which is approximately 9.0838%. BLACKSTONE INC., holding 29.64 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$529.3 million in PAA stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $$487.15 million in PAA stock with ownership which is approximately 3.891%.