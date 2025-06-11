Market cap of Neogen Corp [NEOG] reaches 1.27B – now what?

Neogen Corp [NASDAQ: NEOG] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 5.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.84.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4791860 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Neogen Corp stands at 3.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.48%.

The market cap for NEOG stock reached $1.27 billion, with 217.04 million shares outstanding and 216.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.87M shares, NEOG reached a trading volume of 4791860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Neogen Corp [NEOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEOG shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Neogen Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Neogen Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neogen Corp is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

How has NEOG stock performed recently?

Neogen Corp [NEOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.67. With this latest performance, NEOG shares dropped by -2.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.97% in the past year of trading.

Neogen Corp [NEOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Neogen Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.45 and a Current Ratio set at 3.91.

Earnings analysis for Neogen Corp [NEOG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Neogen Corp go to -4.00%.

Insider trade positions for Neogen Corp [NEOG]

There are presently around $128.61%, or 129.10%% of NEOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEOG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25.01 million shares, which is approximately 11.555%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19.6 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$306.27 million in NEOG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$284.55 million in NEOG stock with ownership which is approximately 8.4096%.