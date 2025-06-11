Market cap of Gryphon Digital Mining Inc [GRYP] reaches 82.72M – now what?

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc [NASDAQ: GRYP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.56% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.79%.

Over the last 12 months, GRYP stock dropped by -20.83%. The one-year Gryphon Digital Mining Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.88. The average equity rating for GRYP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $82.72 million, with 69.99 million shares outstanding and 54.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.74M shares, GRYP stock reached a trading volume of 3663853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gryphon Digital Mining Inc [GRYP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRYP shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRYP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Gryphon Digital Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Gryphon Digital Mining Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on GRYP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gryphon Digital Mining Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRYP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.66.

GRYP Stock Performance Analysis:

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc [GRYP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, GRYP shares gained by 119.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.83% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Gryphon Digital Mining Inc Fundamentals:

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.35 and a Current Ratio set at 0.35.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc [GRYP] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $5.07%, or 6.83%% of GRYP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRYP stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 0.88 million shares, which is approximately 2.2559%. MURCHINSON LTD., holding 0.79 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.94 million in GRYP stocks shares; and MURCHINSON LTD., currently with $$0.7 million in GRYP stock with ownership which is approximately 1.5122%.