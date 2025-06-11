Market cap of Genius Group Ltd [GNS] reaches 29.54M – now what?

Genius Group Ltd [AMEX: GNS] price plunged by -3.95 percent to reach at -$0.02.

The one-year GNS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.08.

Genius Group Ltd [GNS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Group Ltd is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

GNS Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Group Ltd [GNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.15. With this latest performance, GNS shares gained by 3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.38% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Genius Group Ltd Fundamentals:

Genius Group Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.61 and a Current Ratio set at 3.65.

Genius Group Ltd [GNS] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $3.38%, or 3.71%% of GNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNS stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 0.64 million shares, which is approximately 1.8913%. BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 0.63 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.18 million in GNS stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $$26564.0 in GNS stock with ownership which is approximately 0.2838%.