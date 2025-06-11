Market cap of Enbridge Inc [ENB] reaches 99.97B – now what?

Enbridge Inc [NYSE: ENB] gained 0.07% or 0.03 points to close at $45.85 with a heavy trading volume of 3741088 shares.

The daily chart for ENB points out that the company has recorded 4.39% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, ENB reached to a volume of 3741088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enbridge Inc [ENB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $47.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Enbridge Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENB in the course of the last twelve months was 23.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.66.

Trading performance analysis for ENB stock

Enbridge Inc [ENB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, ENB shares dropped by -0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.69% in the past year of trading.

Enbridge Inc [ENB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Enbridge Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 0.73.

Enbridge Inc [ENB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc go to 7.21%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Enbridge Inc [ENB]

There are presently around $54.05%, or 54.09%% of ENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 130.2 million shares, which is approximately 6.0924%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 86.27 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.07 billion in ENB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$2.17 billion in ENB stock with ownership which is approximately 2.8599%.