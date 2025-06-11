Market cap of Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI] reaches 5.64B – now what?

Bath & Body Works Inc [NYSE: BBWI] plunged by -$0.18 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $26.65.

Bath & Body Works Inc stock has also loss -1.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BBWI stock has declined by -10.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.54% and lost -31.26% year-on date.

The market cap for BBWI stock reached $5.64 billion, with 212.00 million shares outstanding and 209.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.89M shares, BBWI reached a trading volume of 4772467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBWI shares is $42.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBWI stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $48, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on BBWI stock. On February 24, 2025, analysts increased their price target for BBWI shares from 34 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 7.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.73.

BBWI stock trade performance evaluation

Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.84. With this latest performance, BBWI shares dropped by -14.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.53% in the past year of trading.

Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bath & Body Works Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc go to 8.73%.

Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $101.36%, or 101.73%% of BBWI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27.48 million shares, which is approximately 12.3803%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 15.78 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$616.16 million in BBWI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$467.62 million in BBWI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.3941%.