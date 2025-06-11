Market Analysts see PBF Energy Inc [PBF] gaining to $26. Time to buy?

PBF Energy Inc [NYSE: PBF] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 6.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.24.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4530892 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PBF Energy Inc stands at 2.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.38%.

The market cap for PBF stock reached $2.34 billion, with 115.66 million shares outstanding and 82.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, PBF reached a trading volume of 4530892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PBF Energy Inc [PBF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $18.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 3.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $19 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2025, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $20, while TD Cowen kept a Sell rating on PBF stock. On December 16, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for PBF shares from 33 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.05.

How has PBF stock performed recently?

PBF Energy Inc [PBF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.58. With this latest performance, PBF shares gained by 0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.51% in the past year of trading.

PBF Energy Inc [PBF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

PBF Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

Insider trade positions for PBF Energy Inc [PBF]

There are presently around $80.20%, or 112.15%% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14.7 million shares, which is approximately 12.5569%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11.3 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$519.82 million in PBF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$326.33 million in PBF stock with ownership which is approximately 6.0586%.