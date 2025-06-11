Market Analysts see Kroger Co [KR] gaining to $70. Time to buy?

Kroger Co [NYSE: KR] price plunged by -0.09 percent to reach at -$0.06.

The one-year KR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.26. The average equity rating for KR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kroger Co [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $70.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for Kroger Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2025, representing the official price target for Kroger Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on KR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kroger Co is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 23.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.52.

KR Stock Performance Analysis:

Kroger Co [KR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.46. With this latest performance, KR shares dropped by -8.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.95% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Kroger Co Fundamentals:

Kroger Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

KR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kroger Co go to 7.74%.

Kroger Co [KR] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $81.07%, or 88.44%% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81.23 million shares, which is approximately 11.2659%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 61.78 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.08 billion in KR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.5 billion in KR stock with ownership which is approximately 6.9348%.