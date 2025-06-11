Market Analysts see Core & Main Inc [CNM] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

Core & Main Inc [NYSE: CNM] plunged by -$1.23 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $58.10.

Core & Main Inc stock has also loss -1.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNM stock has inclined by 24.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.37% and gained 14.12% year-on date.

The market cap for CNM stock reached $11.45 billion, with 189.45 million shares outstanding and 189.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, CNM reached a trading volume of 4738443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Core & Main Inc [CNM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNM shares is $62.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNM stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Core & Main Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Core & Main Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $63 to $64, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on CNM stock. On January 08, 2024, analysts increased their price target for CNM shares from 38 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Core & Main Inc is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNM in the course of the last twelve months was 19.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CNM stock trade performance evaluation

Core & Main Inc [CNM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, CNM shares gained by 12.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.68% in the past year of trading.

Core & Main Inc [CNM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Core & Main Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.96.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Core & Main Inc [CNM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Core & Main Inc go to 15.67%.

Core & Main Inc [CNM]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $113.55%, or 114.17%% of CNM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22.02 million shares, which is approximately 11.4207%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18.1 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$885.58 million in CNM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$754.99 million in CNM stock with ownership which is approximately 8.0015%.