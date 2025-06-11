Market Analysts see Childrens Place Inc [PLCE] falling to $9. Time to buy?

Childrens Place Inc [NASDAQ: PLCE] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -10.75 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.15.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3825448 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Childrens Place Inc stands at 20.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.87%.

The market cap for PLCE stock reached $91.45 million, with 22.04 million shares outstanding and 7.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 619.01K shares, PLCE reached a trading volume of 3825448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Childrens Place Inc [PLCE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLCE shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Childrens Place Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $12 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2024, representing the official price target for Childrens Place Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $4, while B. Riley Securities kept a Sell rating on PLCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Childrens Place Inc is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07.

How has PLCE stock performed recently?

Childrens Place Inc [PLCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.13. With this latest performance, PLCE shares dropped by -27.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.90 for Childrens Place Inc [PLCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.10, while it was recorded at 5.72 for the last single week of trading, and 9.90 for the last 200 days.

Childrens Place Inc [PLCE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Childrens Place Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.14 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

Earnings analysis for Childrens Place Inc [PLCE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Childrens Place Inc go to 34.50%.

Insider trade positions for Childrens Place Inc [PLCE]

There are presently around $81.99%, or 85.89% of PLCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLCE stocks are: MITHAQ CAPITAL SPC with ownership of 7.0 million shares.