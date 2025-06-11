Market Analysts see Blueprint Medicines Corp [BPMC] gaining to $129. Time to buy?

Blueprint Medicines Corp [NASDAQ: BPMC] closed the trading session at $127.97.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 46.72 percent and weekly performance of 0.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 45.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, BPMC reached to a volume of 4462710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blueprint Medicines Corp [BPMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BPMC shares is $131.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BPMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Blueprint Medicines Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2025, representing the official price target for Blueprint Medicines Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blueprint Medicines Corp is set at 3.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for BPMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.91.

BPMC stock trade performance evaluation

Blueprint Medicines Corp [BPMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.29. With this latest performance, BPMC shares gained by 31.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.55% in the past year of trading.

#####

Blueprint Medicines Corp [BPMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Blueprint Medicines Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.75 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Blueprint Medicines Corp [BPMC]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $109.42%, or 110.37%% of BPMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BPMC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6.65 million shares, which is approximately 10.5758%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6.54 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$704.72 million in BPMC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$633.03 million in BPMC stock with ownership which is approximately 9.3445%.