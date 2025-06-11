Market Analysts see Bitcoin Depot Inc [BTM] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Bitcoin Depot Inc [NASDAQ: BTM] price surged by 5.73 percent to reach at $0.33.

The one-year BTM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.49. The average equity rating for BTM stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bitcoin Depot Inc [BTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTM shares is $6.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Bitcoin Depot Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Bitcoin Depot Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitcoin Depot Inc is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.09.

BTM Stock Performance Analysis:

Bitcoin Depot Inc [BTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.39. With this latest performance, BTM shares gained by 260.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 240.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 212.31% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Bitcoin Depot Inc Fundamentals:

Bitcoin Depot Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 1.09.

Bitcoin Depot Inc [BTM] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $35.53%, or 43.91%% of BTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTM stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 0.94 million shares, which is approximately 4.822%. SHAOLIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 0.7 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.26 million in BTM stocks shares; and SHAOLIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $$1.21 million in BTM stock with ownership which is approximately 3.4531%.