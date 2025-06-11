Market Analysts see Alight Inc [ALIT] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Alight Inc [NYSE: ALIT] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 0.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.45.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4531205 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alight Inc stands at 1.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.78%.

The market cap for ALIT stock reached $2.93 billion, with 531.87 million shares outstanding and 461.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.11M shares, ALIT reached a trading volume of 4531205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alight Inc [ALIT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALIT shares is $9.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALIT stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Alight Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Alight Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on ALIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alight Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALIT in the course of the last twelve months was 26.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.15.

How has ALIT stock performed recently?

Alight Inc [ALIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, ALIT shares dropped by -2.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.59 for Alight Inc [ALIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.35, while it was recorded at 5.42 for the last single week of trading, and 6.61 for the last 200 days.

Alight Inc [ALIT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Alight Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Earnings analysis for Alight Inc [ALIT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alight Inc go to 6.97%.

Insider trade positions for Alight Inc [ALIT]

The top three institutional holders of ALIT stocks are: CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. with ownership of 52.48 million shares, which is approximately 9.6081%. STARBOARD VALUE LP, holding 43.4 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$320.26 million in ALIT stocks shares; and STARBOARD VALUE LP, currently with $$302.88 million in ALIT stock with ownership which is approximately 7.5143%.