Market Analysts see Acadia Healthcare Company Inc [ACHC] falling to $35. Time to buy?

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc [NASDAQ: ACHC] gained 2.82% on the last trading session, reaching $22.61 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, ACHC reached a trading volume of 4539314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Acadia Healthcare Company Inc [ACHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHC shares is $42.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHC stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $75, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on ACHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

Trading performance analysis for ACHC stock

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc [ACHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, ACHC shares dropped by -5.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.50% in the past year of trading.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc [ACHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.34 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc [ACHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc go to -1.07%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Acadia Healthcare Company Inc [ACHC]

There are presently around $110.19%, or 112.17%% of ACHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACHC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 10.39 million shares, which is approximately 11.3414%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8.9 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $600.96 million in ACHC stocks shares.