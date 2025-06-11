Magic Empire Global Ltd [MEGL] Is Currently 60.02 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Magic Empire Global Ltd [NASDAQ: MEGL] gained 60.02% or 0.77 points to close at $2.05 with a heavy trading volume of 57403428 shares.

The daily chart for MEGL points out that the company has recorded 6.33% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, MEGL reached to a volume of 57403428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Magic Empire Global Ltd [MEGL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magic Empire Global Ltd is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

Trading performance analysis for MEGL stock

Magic Empire Global Ltd [MEGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.35. With this latest performance, MEGL shares gained by 21.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.61 for Magic Empire Global Ltd [MEGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3500, while it was recorded at 1.4500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8300 for the last 200 days.

Magic Empire Global Ltd [MEGL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Magic Empire Global Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 36.89 and a Current Ratio set at 36.89.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Magic Empire Global Ltd [MEGL]

There are presently around $0.98%, or 1.65%% of MEGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MEGL stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 36659.0 shares, which is approximately 0.181%. UBS GROUP AG, holding 22641.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$12226.0 in MEGL stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $$8000.0 in MEGL stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0776%.