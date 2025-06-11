Macquarie lifts XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

XPeng Inc ADR [NYSE: XPEV] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 1.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.48.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4392534 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of XPeng Inc ADR stands at 2.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.13%.

The market cap for XPEV stock reached $15.90 billion, with 775.87 million shares outstanding and 755.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.34M shares, XPEV reached a trading volume of 4392534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $21.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for XPeng Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price from $14 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2025, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on XPEV stock. On March 10, 2025, analysts increased their price target for XPEV shares from 13.70 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc ADR is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.80.

How has XPEV stock performed recently?

XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.33. With this latest performance, XPEV shares gained by 4.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 144.98% in the past year of trading.

XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

XPeng Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

Insider trade positions for XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]

There are presently around $16.21%, or 17.07%% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 16.42 million shares, which is approximately 1.7395%. D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 12.54 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$91.91 million in XPEV stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $$67.89 million in XPEV stock with ownership which is approximately 0.9811%.