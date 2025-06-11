Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY] gain 4.56% so far this year. What now?

Lilly(Eli) & Co [NYSE: LLY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.33% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.51%.

Over the last 12 months, LLY stock dropped by -3.59%. The one-year Lilly(Eli) & Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.24. The average equity rating for LLY stock is currently 1.52, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $765.00 billion, with 948.10 million shares outstanding and 849.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, LLY stock reached a trading volume of 4744424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $987.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Erste Group have made an estimate for Lilly(Eli) & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price from $1150 to $700. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Lilly(Eli) & Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $975, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on LLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilly(Eli) & Co is set at 22.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 48.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 204.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.06.

LLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.51. With this latest performance, LLY shares gained by 9.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.59% in the past year of trading.

#####

Insight into Lilly[Eli] & Co Fundamentals:

Lilly(Eli) & Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

LLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lilly(Eli) & Co go to 41.42%.

Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $84.08%, or 84.21%% of LLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: LILLY ENDOWMENT INC with ownership of 97.37 million shares, which is approximately 10.8078%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73.86 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$66.87 billion in LLY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$59.62 billion in LLY stock with ownership which is approximately 7.31%.