Johnson Rice lifts Murphy Oil Corp [MUR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Murphy Oil Corp [NYSE: MUR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.34% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.99%.

Over the last 12 months, MUR stock dropped by -40.55%. The one-year Murphy Oil Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.22. The average equity rating for MUR stock is currently 2.95, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.40 billion, with 142.72 million shares outstanding and 133.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, MUR stock reached a trading volume of 4102441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Murphy Oil Corp [MUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUR shares is $28.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for Murphy Oil Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Murphy Oil Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on MUR stock. On April 23, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for MUR shares from 32 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Murphy Oil Corp is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for MUR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.69.

MUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Murphy Oil Corp [MUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.99. With this latest performance, MUR shares gained by 8.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.55% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Murphy Oil Corp Fundamentals:

Murphy Oil Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 0.76.

MUR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Murphy Oil Corp go to 10.04%.

Murphy Oil Corp [MUR] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $93.73%, or 100.19%% of MUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21.29 million shares, which is approximately 13.9949%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17.28 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$712.79 million in MUR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$340.4 million in MUR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.4249%.