Jefferies slashes price target on Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG] – find out why.

Citizens Financial Group Inc [NYSE: CFG] gained 1.50% or 0.62 points to close at $41.97 with a heavy trading volume of 6139474 shares.

The daily chart for CFG points out that the company has recorded -10.26% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.18M shares, CFG reached to a volume of 6139474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $47.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on CFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 16.43.

Trading performance analysis for CFG stock

Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.79. With this latest performance, CFG shares gained by 7.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.22% in the past year of trading.

#####

Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Citizens Financial Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc go to 26.73%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]

There are presently around $97.60%, or 98.27%% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 55.36 million shares, which is approximately 12.191%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52.29 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.88 billion in CFG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$872.33 million in CFG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.3312%.