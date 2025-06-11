Jefferies lifts Flagstar Financial Inc [FLG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Flagstar Financial Inc [NYSE: FLG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.93% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.91%.

Over the last 12 months, FLG stock rose by 24.97%. The one-year Flagstar Financial Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.8. The average equity rating for FLG stock is currently 2.35, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.96 billion, with 415.02 million shares outstanding and 299.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.12M shares, FLG stock reached a trading volume of 4900420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Flagstar Financial Inc [FLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLG shares is $13.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLG stock is a recommendation set at 2.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Flagstar Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2025, representing the official price target for Flagstar Financial Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on FLG stock. On January 31, 2025, analysts increased their price target for FLG shares from 12 to 14.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flagstar Financial Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65.

FLG Stock Performance Analysis:

Flagstar Financial Inc [FLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.91. With this latest performance, FLG shares dropped by -0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.97% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Flagstar Financial Inc Fundamentals:

Flagstar Financial Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

Flagstar Financial Inc [FLG] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $87.67%, or 88.37%% of FLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors.