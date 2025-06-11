Irobot Corp [IRBT] Stock trading around $3.72 per share: What’s Next?

Irobot Corp [NASDAQ: IRBT] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -12.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.72.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3708239 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Irobot Corp stands at 12.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.27%.

The market cap for IRBT stock reached $115.71 million, with 31.11 million shares outstanding and 28.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, IRBT reached a trading volume of 3708239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Irobot Corp [IRBT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRBT shares is $11.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRBT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Irobot Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Irobot Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $103, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on IRBT stock. On February 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IRBT shares from 101 to 166.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Irobot Corp is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19.

How has IRBT stock performed recently?

Irobot Corp [IRBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.46. With this latest performance, IRBT shares gained by 45.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.76% in the past year of trading.

#####

Irobot Corp [IRBT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Irobot Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

Insider trade positions for Irobot Corp [IRBT]

There are presently around $54.68%, or 55.62%% of IRBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRBT stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 2.59 million shares, which is approximately 8.851%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 2.23 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$20.31 million in IRBT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$14.0 million in IRBT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.2442%.