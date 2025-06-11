Invesco Ltd [IVZ] Is Currently 0.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Invesco Ltd [NYSE: IVZ] gained 0.89% or 0.13 points to close at $14.81 with a heavy trading volume of 4739481 shares.

The daily chart for IVZ points out that the company has recorded -17.26% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.88M shares, IVZ reached to a volume of 4739481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Invesco Ltd [IVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $14.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Invesco Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on IVZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 5.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.36.

Trading performance analysis for IVZ stock

Invesco Ltd [IVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.49. With this latest performance, IVZ shares dropped by -0.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.08 for Invesco Ltd [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.19, while it was recorded at 14.51 for the last single week of trading, and 16.55 for the last 200 days.

Invesco Ltd [IVZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Invesco Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.36 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

Invesco Ltd [IVZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd go to 8.37%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Invesco Ltd [IVZ]

The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54.21 million shares, which is approximately 11.9011%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49.88 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$746.18 million in IVZ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$407.27 million in IVZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.9767%.