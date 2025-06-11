ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN] gain 11.92% so far this year. What now?

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [NYSE: IBN] loss -0.57% on the last trading session, reaching $33.42 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.52M shares, IBN reached a trading volume of 4070601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBN shares is $38.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2018, representing the official price target for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45.

Trading performance analysis for IBN stock

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, IBN shares gained by 3.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.26% in the past year of trading.

#####

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.23.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR go to 12.01%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN]

There are presently around $19.13%, or 19.16%% of IBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBN stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 56.72 million shares, which is approximately 1.6139%. WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 63.57 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.84 billion in IBN stocks shares; and WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$1.63 billion in IBN stock with ownership which is approximately 0.8033%.