Humacyte Inc [HUMA] Stock trading around $2.67 per share: What’s Next?

Humacyte Inc [NASDAQ: HUMA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.30% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.30%.

Over the last 12 months, HUMA stock dropped by -63.52%. The one-year Humacyte Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.69. The average equity rating for HUMA stock is currently 1.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $414.17 million, with 155.12 million shares outstanding and 125.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, HUMA stock reached a trading volume of 4764606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Humacyte Inc [HUMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUMA shares is $9.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Humacyte Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Humacyte Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on HUMA stock. On August 14, 2023, analysts increased their price target for HUMA shares from 2.75 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Humacyte Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 796.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

HUMA Stock Performance Analysis:

Humacyte Inc [HUMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.30. With this latest performance, HUMA shares gained by 124.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.19 for Humacyte Inc [HUMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.82, while it was recorded at 2.61 for the last single week of trading, and 3.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Humacyte Inc Fundamentals:

Humacyte Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.28 and a Current Ratio set at 3.68.

Humacyte Inc [HUMA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HUMA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7.14 million shares, which is approximately 5.9912%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4.73 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$22.7 million in HUMA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$13.77 million in HUMA stock with ownership which is approximately 2.4071%.