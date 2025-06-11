Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM] stock Downgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $118

Howmet Aerospace Inc [NYSE: HWM] closed the trading session at $168.62.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 54.17 percent and weekly performance of -2.31 percent. The stock has been moved at 40.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 34.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, HWM reached to a volume of 5076998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $172.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 1.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Howmet Aerospace Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc is set at 4.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for HWM in the course of the last twelve months was 67.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.07.

HWM stock trade performance evaluation

Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.31. With this latest performance, HWM shares gained by 7.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.50% in the past year of trading.

Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Howmet Aerospace Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc go to 21.84%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 95.60% of HWM stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45.36 million shares, which is approximately 11.1187% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 42.39 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.29 billion in HWM stocks shares.