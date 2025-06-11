Hesai Group ADR [HSAI] Revenue clocked in at $310.92 million, up 40.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Hesai Group ADR [NASDAQ: HSAI] price plunged by -4.44 percent to reach at -$0.9.

The one-year HSAI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.07. The average equity rating for HSAI stock is currently 1.22, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hesai Group ADR [HSAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSAI shares is $26.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Hesai Group ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2025, representing the official price target for Hesai Group ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5.50 to $18.40, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on HSAI stock. On January 13, 2025, analysts increased their price target for HSAI shares from 5.80 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hesai Group ADR is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.74.

HSAI Stock Performance Analysis:

Hesai Group ADR [HSAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.73. With this latest performance, HSAI shares gained by 18.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 310.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.40 for Hesai Group ADR [HSAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.92, while it was recorded at 19.87 for the last single week of trading, and 12.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hesai Group ADR Fundamentals:

Hesai Group ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.62 and a Current Ratio set at 4.06.

Hesai Group ADR [HSAI] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $55.07%, or 59.49%% of HSAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors.