Guggenheim slashes price target on Wendy’s Co [WEN] – find out why.

Wendy’s Co [NASDAQ: WEN] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $11.39.

Wendy’s Co stock has also loss -1.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WEN stock has declined by -26.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.61% and lost -30.12% year-on date.

The market cap for WEN stock reached $2.19 billion, with 195.85 million shares outstanding and 174.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, WEN reached a trading volume of 4077679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wendy’s Co [WEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $14.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Wendy’s Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2025, representing the official price target for Wendy’s Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on WEN stock. On January 21, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for WEN shares from 22 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wendy’s Co is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.47.

WEN stock trade performance evaluation

Wendy’s Co [WEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.64. With this latest performance, WEN shares dropped by -5.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.16% in the past year of trading.

Wendy’s Co [WEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Wendy’s Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.47 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Wendy’s Co [WEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wendy’s Co go to 4.79%.

Wendy’s Co [WEN]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $93.03%, or 102.71%% of WEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 31.51 million shares, which is approximately 15.3758%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21.73 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$368.6 million in WEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$332.5 million in WEN stock with ownership which is approximately 9.5673%.