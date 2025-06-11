GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX] moved up 10.46: Why It’s Important

GoodRx Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: GDRX] closed the trading session at $4.54.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.37 percent and weekly performance of 15.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, GDRX reached to a volume of 3492345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDRX shares is $6.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for GoodRx Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2024, representing the official price target for GoodRx Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $10, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on GDRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoodRx Holdings Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDRX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.23.

GDRX stock trade performance evaluation

GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.23. With this latest performance, GDRX shares gained by 5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.57 for GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.26, while it was recorded at 4.19 for the last single week of trading, and 5.23 for the last 200 days.

GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

GoodRx Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.23 and a Current Ratio set at 5.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoodRx Holdings Inc go to 14.67%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GDRX stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 70.08 million shares, which is approximately 18.6252%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8.13 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$63.43 million in GDRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$40.42 million in GDRX stock with ownership which is approximately 1.3774%.