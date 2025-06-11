Gevo Inc [GEVO] stock Initiated by Northland Capital analyst, price target now $2

Gevo Inc [NASDAQ: GEVO] jumped around 0.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.22 at the close of the session, up 3.39%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, GEVO reached a trading volume of 4230919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gevo Inc [GEVO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEVO shares is $4.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Gevo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Gevo Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.30, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on GEVO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

How has GEVO stock performed recently?

Gevo Inc [GEVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.52. With this latest performance, GEVO shares gained by 5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.24% in the past year of trading.

#####

Gevo Inc [GEVO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Gevo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.71 and a Current Ratio set at 2.04.

Earnings analysis for Gevo Inc [GEVO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc go to 15.08%.

Insider trade positions for Gevo Inc [GEVO]

There are presently around $24.32%, or 25.42%% of GEVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17.31 million shares, which is approximately 7.2439%. MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5.18 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.89 million in GEVO stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $$2.63 million in GEVO stock with ownership which is approximately 1.977%.