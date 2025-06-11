Genius Sports Limited [GENI] stock Reiterated by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $12

Genius Sports Limited [NYSE: GENI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.64% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.64%.

Over the last 12 months, GENI stock rose by 69.01%. The one-year Genius Sports Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.35. The average equity rating for GENI stock is currently 1.13, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.39 billion, with 239.82 million shares outstanding and 215.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.14M shares, GENI stock reached a trading volume of 4001526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genius Sports Limited [GENI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GENI shares is $12.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GENI stock is a recommendation set at 1.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Genius Sports Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Genius Sports Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Sports Limited is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for GENI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for GENI in the course of the last twelve months was 62.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

GENI Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Sports Limited [GENI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.64. With this latest performance, GENI shares dropped by -9.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.01% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Genius Sports Limited Fundamentals:

Genius Sports Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 2.32.

Genius Sports Limited [GENI] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $91.61%, or 100.28%% of GENI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GENI stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 20.15 million shares, which is approximately 8.7831%. GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 9.97 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$54.32 million in GENI stocks shares; and GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$45.28 million in GENI stock with ownership which is approximately 3.621%.